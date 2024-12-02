FNZ offers an end-to-end wealth management platform and enables financial service providers to deliver personalised services and investment products. New Access operates in the Swiss, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg markets. According to an FNZ Group representative, the partners are collaborating to offer private banks and wealth managers an end-to-end, full-service wealth management platform that will assist them in increasing operational efficiencies.

The acquisition of New Access represents another investment by FNZ in the private banking and international wealth management sector. The purchase price and the details of the agreement are not disclosed. Deloitte, FIG Corporate Finance Advisory acted as FNZ's financial advisors, while CMS acted as legal advisor on the transaction.