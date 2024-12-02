Flywire expands into international B2B payments

Flywire is already processing billions of dollars each year in international payments. Now the company is taking an additional step to use its platform to connect all the entities involved in cross-border B2B transactions around the world. The company is targeting multiple business segments including travel, luxury goods, publishing, import/export, business/professional services, and technology, and has several deployments already underway.

The platform enables payment acceptance from 220 countries and territories, in over 100 local currencies via the most popular methods. It also provides businesses with the ability to manage international receivables with 24/7 online tracking for themselves and their customers. Flywire will also provide end-to-end multilingual customer service via phone, email, and chat.

The B2B solution is available immediately and Flywire has put dedicated operations, sales and support teams in place to support it with personnel in the US, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia to start.