Flywire adds PayPal option for cross-border payments

The new payment method will be available to clients in Canada, the European Union, The UK and the US. Clients on Flywire platform will be able to offer PayPal as a payments method for international transactions, allowing businesses, students and patients to make cross-border transactions.

Flywire is a provider of international payments solutions, launched in 2011 as a way for international students to pay tuition for studies abroad. In March 2017, the company has expanded into B2B international payments connecting businesses and institutions to consumers on six continents.