Flutterwave teams up with Mono to improve its pay with bank method

The improved payment method will make more banks available to digital shoppers on Flutterwave, thanks to Mono’s open banking platform which connects banks to customers and businesses in Africa.

Flutterwave's integration with Mono gives the payment company access to more banks than was previously possible.

Flutterwave's pay with bank method is similar to what Ozow is doing in South Africa with bank accounts and an improvement on its "Pay with Bank Transfer". While Flutterwave's Pay with Bank Transfer allows you pay through your bank by giving a customer a bank account number to pay into, Pay with Bank automatically debits the payment from your account when you authorise.

The Flutterwave-Mono Pay with bank channel is only available in Nigeria, for now. This will be available in other countries where merchants collect payments with Flutterwave, soon.



