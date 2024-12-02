Fleetpride selects Transcepta e-invoicing solutions

Transcepta manages the entire onboarding process for its customers. Transcepta notifies each supplier of the e-invoicing initiative and works with them to determine the submission method and format. Setup is completed quickly enabling suppliers to send e-invoices directly from their existing billing system.

To enable streamline the payables process for the amount of goods flowing through FleetPrides distribution centers, Transcepta has implemented PO CloudMatch. PO CloudMatch uses algorithms to compare a purchase order to the invoice and calculate PO line numbers where they would otherwise be absent.

Founded in 2005, Transcepta, a provider of hosted e-invoicing, AP automation and procure-to-pay (P2P) solution, enables suppliers to submit invoices with their existing billing system and process. Transcepta also provides solutions that enhance supplier relationships and benefit procurement and finance departments through supply chain finance (SCF) and dynamic discounting (trade finance). IT support is not required for supplier implementation and invoice submission is automated.