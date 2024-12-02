FIT Solutions introduces new supply chain finance service in Turkey

FIT’s latest e-Finance Supplier Finance solution provides services to 70% of the top 2000 corporations in Turkey and delivers a solution for corporations that experience difficulties in collection payments and therefore managing their own working capital.

The corporations, with the e-Finance Supplier Financing Platform solution to be implemented first time in Turkey in the finance sector and for the corporations willing to manage their financing, will be able to access the operational capital they require by discounting the e-invoices they send prior to the due dates through the best offer by the financial institutions according to their reputable customer’s credibility.

The due dates for the payments of the invoices within the current market conditions can be various such as 30, 60 and 90 days. The corporations, due to late interest, require working capital solutions, in order fulfil their operating expenses, to ensure the financing they require for new orders and to strengthen relations with the customers.

e-Finance is a FIT Solutions Supplier Financing Platform which steps in the situations where the corporations are required to collect their receivables earlier in order to make their payments regularly and on time, ensuring that the e-invoices sent by the corporations are to be alienated prior to the due dates with the advantageous interest rates of the customers.

The e-invoice customers, urgently requiring a certain amount of cash, is able to provide it by applying an earlier e-invoice payment date without obtaining loan or borrowing. The alienation quantity of the e-invoices, the remaining amounts and the value thereof can be viewed and managed on the e-Finance Supplier Financing Platform.

FIT Solutions e-invoice Cloud Platform in where the e-invoices are displayed, is renewed in a way to establish a connection among the e-Finance Supplier Financing Platform and the financing corporations, customers and to alienate the requested e-invoice.

The complexities involved in obtaining bank loans for the required amounts and repayment with high interest rates are eliminated. E-invoices are ensured to be provided prior to the due dates with the advantageous interest rates due to the credibility of the customers, claims the company.