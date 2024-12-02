Fiserv to acquire Online Banking Solutions

Through this acquisition, Fiserv will gain additional cash management and digital business banking capabilities to boost its existing solutions.

OBS cash management capabilities are designed for digital channels, have easy-to-use interfaces and enable notification and authentication via smartphones, tablets and wearable devices. A single platform facilitates a unified experience across multiple devices, while integrated security and analytics offer enhanced fraud prevention.

In addition to cash management, OBS provides a secure browser that functions as a gateway to applications provided by financial institutions to their commercial customers.

OBS products are currently integrated across a number of Fiserv solutions and with other core processing platforms. OBS product integration is currently available across Fiserv core account processing platforms such as Signature, Premier and Cleartouch, and post-closing will include DNA.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close before the end of 2016. Financial terms have not been disclosed.