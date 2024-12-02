First National Banks products boost mobile banking in South Africa

380 FNB branches around the country will make available ConeXis X1 and A1. The phones will come bundled with FNB’s smartphone banking app. The initiative is designed to drive customers to its mobile banking channels, according to bank’s representatives.

ConeXis smartphone is integrated with the bank’s rewards and banking programme, and offers customers cellular discounts as a sweetener. The roll out follows FNB Connect, a mobile virtual network operator, debut in 2015. Recently, the bank announced it is introducing an unlimited calls offering through FNB Connect, according to BankingTech.

The A1 and X1 phones are available to customers with banking transactional account. Both products require an FNB Connect Sim card.