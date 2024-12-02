First Bank reveals new fund transfer option for Africa

The new service will be available to people across the African continent, not just existing customers. First Bank of Nigeria said that its First Global Transfer service will help boost cash transfers across the continent. The new service will be open to any customer, even if they are not an existing client of First Bank and it can be accessed by residents in countries across sub-Saharan Africa.

All that a new potential customer has to do to access the new service is to go to one of the in-person branches of First Bank or its smaller brands. These are in Nigeria but also in a number of other major nations and markets across the continent, like Ghana, Gambia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sierra Leone, Guinea, and Senegal.