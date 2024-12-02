Fintech startup Kyriba secures USD 23 mln funding

The funding round was led by Bpifrance. Additional investors included HSBC and Daher Capital.

The company stated it plans to use the funds to deepen its product innovation across its suite of solutions, including risk management, supply chain finance, payments, cash management, and bank connectivity. It will also use the funds to provide further enhancements to its client success services and offer support for the company to enter new geographies.

Kyriba’s Fintech solution adds cash visibility, and cash optimization with supply chain finance, claims the company.

Additionally, other existing investors of Kyriba are BRED Banque Populaire, Daher Capital, Iris Capital and Upfront Ventures.