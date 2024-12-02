Fino Payments Bank launches mobile banking app

Fino, which started its banking operations in July with 410 branches and 25,000 access points, aims to make banking easy for millions of under banked people in India.

BPay is also an extension of its already existing wallet in the same name that was launched in December 2016. The upgraded BPay app, available on Android at present, allows customers to make bill payments, recharges, fund transfers and buy insurance either through wallet or bank account.

An interesting feature of the mobile app is that it allows customers to access wallet as well as savings account, with a single login and interface, Fino said in a statement.

In addition to single login access that allows anytime, anywhere payments and banking, people can even open Fino bank account from BPay mobile app without the need to step inside a branch or calling a representative. Going forward, Fino Payments Bank plans to add more customer-centric offerings and services to the mobile banking app.