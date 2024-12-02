



Following this announcement, the investment underscores the overall growing demands for an optimised approach to modern treasury management, as well as providing the company with the possibility to accelerate its product development, invest in AI tools, and expand its overall global reach.

In addition, Finmo aims to deliver improved solutions that enhance operational efficiency, as well as provide organisations with the possibility to make informed financial decisions by better harnessing the power of its treasury operating system. The company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on Finmo’s USD 18.5 million funding round

The funding round was co-led by the investors Quona Capital and PayPal Ventures, with participation from Citi Ventures. The support is a strong validation of Finmo's value proposition, as the company will continue to offer a unified platform that addresses the complexities of modern treasury operations.

The Finmo TOS was designed to address the need for effective treasury management in a global context. At the same time, it streamlines payment processes, enhances cash flow visibility, and manages FX risks, as well as ensures compliance, automates manual tasks, and optimises financial decision-making, including excess liquidity management. By leveraging its real-time payment capabilities, modular design for scalability, and emphasis on regulatory compliance, Finmo is set to provide organisations with the possibility to optimise their cash management, improve liquidity, and mitigate financial risks. These processes will take place through the use of a single platform.