



This initiative aims to modernise LPBank's treasury management operations as part of the bank's broader digital transformation strategy to improve competitiveness.











The deployment was completed in six months, facilitated by an agile approach and a collaborative relationship between Finastra and LPBank, ensuring integration with existing systems and workflows. The project was designed to enable LPBank to manage more sophisticated treasury and liquidity products and support risk management across the bank.

Finastra's Treasury and Capital Markets business offers a comprehensive platform that improves efficiency, compliance, and growth for financial institutions like LPBank. The Kondor solution provides better risk analytics, trade processing, position management, and real-time risk coverage, supporting high-volume treasury trading and complex transactions.

This partnership underscores the importance of digital transformation for financial institutions to adapt to evolving customer needs and increasing regulatory pressures. The collaboration is expected to improve LPBank's operational capabilities and set a benchmark for innovation in the region.





The rise of fintech: transforming Vietnam’s banking sector

The rise of fintech has introduced both challenges and opportunities for traditional banks in Vietnam. On one hand, banks face pressure to adapt to the fast-paced changes brought by fintech competitors, which can offer more agile and cost-effective services. This necessitates significant investments in technology and infrastructure to remain relevant. On the other hand, collaborations with fintech firms present banks with opportunities to improve their service offerings and improve customer experiences. By integrating technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and blockchain, banks can simplify operations, reduce costs, and provide tailored financial products that meet the evolving needs of their customers.

Changing customer expectations further complicates the competitive landscape. Today’s consumers demand personalised banking experiences that align with their digital lifestyles. As a result, banks must not only improve the efficiency of their services but also prioritise customer engagement and satisfaction. This shift has prompted many institutions to adopt omnichannel strategies, ensuring that customers can access services across various platforms, including mobile apps, websites, and physical branches. Ultimately, banks that successfully navigate these challenges and embrace fintech innovations while responding to customer demands are likely to strengthen their competitive positions in Vietnam’s dynamic banking market.