Finastra, HCL to provide cloud-based digital treasury

The partnership brings to market a new Digital Treasury as a Service offering, which enables banks to manage their treasury operations. Powered by Finastra’s Fusion OPICS treasury software and hosted on Microsoft Azure, HCL’s Digital Treasury as a Service is created for banks with a more focused target market.

Fusion OPICS provides support for global treasury trading operations, compliance and risk management and helps banks to transform and automate core treasury operations. HCL’s Digital Treasury as a Service will encapsulate its digital and cloud transformation services such as FENIX 2.0, CyberSecurity Fusion Center and ElasticOps which make it a scalable and one-stop-shop treasury solution.