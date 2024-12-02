Finastra, Baptist Health Federal Credit Union to offer digital banking

In addition to transitioning its entire digital banking to Finastra, the credit union will use Allied Bill Payment from Allied Payment Network for person-to-person payments and account-to-account transfers.

Working with Finastra, and using its fintech marketplace, FusionFabric.cloud, the credit union has access to a suite of solutions that can deliver on the commitment to their members. Fusion Digital Banking will enable the credit union to reduce its physical costs and reach more members without having to add to its physical presence.