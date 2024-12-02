Financial services company selects DataServ for SaaS P2P automation

DataServ’s SaaS P2P automation solution includes digital mailroom services, with optical character recognition and automated workflow for non-purchase order (PO) invoices, as well as AutoVouch for touchless processing of invoices generated via a PO.

DataServ is a global Software as a Service (SaaS) provider of document and process workflow automation solutions for the financial operations and human resources functions. Founded in 1994, DataServ streamlines costs within accounts payable via their purchase-to-pay solution set (including expense report automation and purchase order requisition automation), accounts receivable with quote-to-cash (Q2C), and human resources through hire-to-retire (H2R) by capturing documents and data and automating business processes.

In recent news, DataServ has been selected by Answers Corporation to provide accounts payable (AP) automation to its US headquarters.