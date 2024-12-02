FCMB launches mobile banking solution

The self-service, which is available on all the Global System for Mobile (GSM) networks in Nigeria, enables existing and potential bank’s customers to initiate a wide range of financial transactions using their mobile phones.

The financial transactions include enrolment, funds transfer, account opening, micro loans and top-up, account balance enquiry, airtime and data purchase, bills payment, wallet deposit and withdrawal, sending of cash, withdrawal from agent’s outlet, on the go and without any hurdles.

The Nigerian bank explained that the *329# mobile banking solution is part of its strategy to expand its service channels by promoting and deepening the Central Bank of Nigeria’s cashless and financial inclusion policies.