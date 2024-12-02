EXEMPTAX and Stripe to simplify tax exemption certificate compliance





Managing resale, manufacturing, and other tax exemption certificates is a complex undertaking for businesses and their customers. The nature of tax exemption certificate management across US jurisdictions provides for confusion and errors, leading to sales tax exposure – resulting in penalties, back taxes, and additional expenses. EXEMPTAX via the Stripe App Marketplace simplifies the management of tax exemption certificates and reduces audit risk.

The EXEMPTAX Stripe App offers an end-to-end solution to collect, validate, and renew tax exemption certificates. It also has an automated renewal handling of expired and expiring tax exemption certificates, and pre-configured tax validation rules supporting validation of tax exemption certificates. Besides, it incorporates an intuitive report builder to respond to internal requests and external audits quickly.

EXEMPTAX handles more than 1 million customer records on its platform and has helped many businesses across the US save money, lower tax exposure, and ultimately reduce their audit risk.

Stripe is a financial infrastructure platform for businesses. Companies use Stripe to accept payments, grow their revenue, and accelerate new business opportunities.