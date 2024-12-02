Esker teams up with Signature Consulting in Latin America

The alliance is designed to benefit the Latin American customers of both companies by providing a more comprehensive set of offerings while meeting the complex and evolving e-invoicing mandates that vary by country.

Esker decided to pursue a regional partnership to help navigate the various diverse e-invoicing mandates of the Latin America region. In Signature South Consulting, Esker found a partner with expertise in e-invoicing compliance.

Signature South Consulting saw value in an alliance with Esker, claims the company. Although the company has expertise in electronic document exchanges, it wanted to expand its business service capabilities to include document automation and processing.

Now that the two brands have forged a synergistic partnership, they will begin offering integrated solutions to current and future customers.