Esker provides AP automation solution for SPI

The new tool enhances the way organisations interact and collaborate with their suppliers. The portal reduces supplier inquiries by providing them with the status information on all their invoices, (e.g. received, approved and paid). Suppliers have visibility into when they will be paid and can therefore better manage their working capital treasury.

In addition to looking up the status of any of their invoices, suppliers can also submit invoices directly and electronically on the portal. Suppliers can have access to a number of e-invoicing features, such as automated invoice submission via the portal.

Esker provides document process automation services targeted at a variety of business processes from accounts payable and accounts receivable to sales order processing and procurement. Esker operates in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

SPI is a company that provides utility software products and services to the Open Systems segment of the IT industry. It is the sub-Saharan Africa distributor for US-based FacetCorp, Innovative Routines, Help/Systems (the new owners of Open Systems Management), Privileged User Manager from Australia-based Applecross Technologies and the UK-based Xi Software. SPI also develops some of its own software utilities to complement the overseas products that it distributes.

In recent news, Esker has entered a three year collaboration with Edenkia, a French provider of alternative energy and subsidiary of the Proxiserve group, to automate its customer invoices annually.