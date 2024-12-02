Entercard partners with Nordigen





The partnership is expected to increase the accuracy of the existing credit scoring models by adding new data points that capture customer behaviours related to spending. By enabling Entercard to gain additional insights from internal consumer spending data, Nordigen will help the lender to make better lending decisions.

Entercard will use Nordigen’s data insights to improve lending services for their customers in Norway, Sweden, and Denmark. Nordigen’s premium services will provide detailed analysis of transaction data and insights that will enable Entercard to better evaluate the financial status of both current and prospective card customers.