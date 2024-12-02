ENPO partners with Temenos

Through the partnership, ENPO hopes to contribute to Egypt’s National Financial Inclusion Initiative, which aims to promote the use of digital financial services.

Temenos’ software will help ENPO optimise its operations. Additionally, it will allow ENPO achieve the differentiation it needs to compete with accelerating market privatisation, deregulation and globalisation.

In October, Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG) also tapped Temenos T24 Transact to power its operations for retail and corporate banking. The aim was to increase operational efficiency and lower cost-income ratio. Like in Egypt, the partnership was also formed to support financial inclusion in Ghana.

ENPO is one of the largest and oldest postal, financial and governmental service providers in the Middle East.

In addition, the financial institution has a network of 4,000 branches and thousands of PoS channels such as iPost and Post Express. ENPO also provides financial services, including current and savings accounts as well as instant remittances.