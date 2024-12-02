Enfuce partners with Funding Circle





By introducing the new business credit card feature to its FlexiPay product, Funding Circle can further expand its offering to serve more of its customers’ demands, providing small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) the flexibility to borrow, pay, and spend. FlexiPay is a revolving line of credit that intends to support small businesses in the UK to divide business costs and manage their short-term cash flow needs.











Enfuce – Funding Circle partnership objective

To assist in the launch of the FlexiPay card, Enfuce allows Funding Circle to offer SMEs a physical, secure, and flexible business credit card. The new product was developed via Enfuce’s MyCard service, a management application that allows companies to launch their card app. With FlexiPay card, SMEs can conduct upfront payments directly to suppliers, as well as cover expenses, including stock, equipment, and energy bills. The free FlexiPay by Funding Circle app enables customers to pay bills, schedule payments, and manage their line of credit.



Funding Circle’s commitment is to enable SMEs and the partnership with Enfuce intends to increase the company’s product offering while also supporting its objective of assisting small businesses with simplified lending. According to Enfuce’s officials, the collaboration aims to offer SMEs a steady cash flow and flexible repayment choices, while also supporting their efforts to expand. Representatives from Funding Circle stated that by joining forces with Enfuce, the company can further support its product development journey, in addition to addressing the difficulties that SMEs currently face.





Enfuce’s recent developments and collaborations