EMTECH teams up with Global InfoSwift





According to Yahoo Finance, this partnership will enable Nigerian regulators, banks, and local fintechs to accelerate the changes seen in the financial services regulatory environment. The program is set to launch in the next 90 days with engagements of key stakeholders across the Nigerian ecosystem.

The Capacity Building Program will facilitate the convergence of knowledge on innovative solutions, enabling supervisory agencies’ regulatory frameworks to foster innovation, financial inclusion, and financial system resilience as well as compliance of financial service providers’ (FSPs) emerging product and business models with relevant regulatory and consumer protection requirements.