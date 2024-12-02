EMQ accelerates real-time cross-border payments across Europe

This enhancement further extends EMQ’s network infrastructure into the high-growth markets in the SEPA (Single Euro Payments Area) zone, and enables global enterprises to send funds instantly in euros to a wider set of beneficiary accounts in Europe.

Already live in Europe, the expanded capabilities enable global enterprises and their customers to send and receive a maximum of EUR 100,000 within minutes, to eligible accounts, under the SEPA Instant Credit Transfer scheme of the European Payments Council (EPC). EMQ’s API-powered solutions provide a unified and globally consistent platform for integration and automation across multiple markets. This allows enterprises to focus on delivering improved customer propositions to grow their business without the need to manage complex network infrastructure.

EMQ reportedly offers one of the most comprehensive payment networks in the industry as it continues to enhance its product suite with near real-time payments capabilities across Europe, Hong Kong, China, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Cambodia, Vietnam, Nepal, Philippines, the United Kingdom, and 19 markets in Africa, with expansion underway in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company is currently licenced in Hong Kong, Singapore, Indonesia and registered as a Money Service Business in Canada.