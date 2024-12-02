The company launched in 2019 and raised a USD 2.5 million seed round in March of 2020, just before the pandemic started. According to an official press release, the company has more than 1 million customers in the UK, AltFi states.

Through the new offering, Emma Invest, customers can access more than 2,000 fractional global stocks after the company has reportedly successfully tested the feature in a beta test with more than 30,000 users who registered on the waiting list. Users will be able to track stocks with watchlists, and view stocks under categories like ‘top trending, female CEOs, biggest daily movers’, according to a media release cited by AltFi.

Emma’s investment platform will also offer social trading, allowing users to share their investments with others. Emma is also working on offering cryptocurrencies to users, AltFi concluded.

In July 2021, Emma partnered with Yapily to provide Open Banking-based P2P payments.