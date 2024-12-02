Emirates NBD launches digital wealth platform





The offering enables customers to trade on global exchanges such as Nasdaq, NYSE, and London Stock Exchange, as well as on local markets including Dubai Financial Market, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, and Nasdaq Dubai. These encompass approximately 11,0000 global equities and 150 regional equities available to trade on the platform.











The platform’s features

The digital wealth platform is embedded within the bank’s recently launched mobile app ENBD X, allowing customers to invest and trade in complex financial instruments from the same app that also fulfils their everyday banking needs. Moreover, the platform offers a Secure Sign facility, where users with high trading volume can update and sign investment documents to complete any trade regardless of its complexity and value. The tool enables digital interactions between relationship managers and investors, eliminating the need to visit the branch.



Additionally, customers can use the platform to evaluate market updates related to their portfolios and view market movers of the day. It also provides investment tools with historical and intraday charts including technical analysis, along with access to independent analyst ratings and fundamental data on market consensus. Through the digital wealth platform, investors can access a Stock and ETF screener, allowing them to explore investment opportunities based on country, sectors, analyst consensus, and dividend yield, among other indicators. Users can create multiple watchlists to follow stocks and ETFs and track their preferred securities.



Emirates NBD launched a three-month digital wealth campaign for ENBD X users as part of its ongoing 60-year anniversary celebrations. Clients can invest, buy, and sell on the app with zero commissions during the months of October, November, and December 2023 with all applicable charges to be refunded within seven business days following each calendar month’s end and custody fees waived for the duration of the offer.





