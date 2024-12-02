EMGA partners with Banco Improsa to secure funding

In the company press release, EMGA’s Head of Investment Banking and Managing Director expressed satisfaction in enabling Banco Improsa’s ongoing support for SMEs in Costa Rica despite global economic challenges. In turn, representatives from Banco Improsa talked about the institution's dedication to supporting the SME sector in Costa Rica, aligning with JICA's aim of advancing economic and social progress in developing nations.

EMGA’s Managing Director underscored Banco Improsa's robust management and financial position as instrumental in securing the funding, enhancing its capacity to expand SME lending.

More information about the involved companies

JICA, the Japan International Cooperation Agency, functions as Japan's primary Official Development Assistance provider, focusing on advancing economic and social development in developing countries.

EMGA, headquartered in London and New York, specialises in assisting financial institutions and corporations in accessing new debt or equity capital, particularly in emerging and frontier markets such as Costa Rica. With a proven track record in capital formation and strategic advisory throughout diverse economic cycles, EMGA continues to expand its geographic reach and service offering, solidifying its place in the market.

Banco Improsa, a commercial bank with over 37 years of operation, prioritises niche markets, particularly SMEs, offering customised financial solutions and services. Banco Improsa was one of the first private banks in Costa Rica to offer non-financial services to its clients and has a history of providing advice and support to SMEs.