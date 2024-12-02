e2b teknologies, IntegraSys partner for business process automation

Under the agreement, IntegraSys will integrate its DSD manager application suite that supports the direct store delivery (DSD) market with Anytime Collect system from e2b teknologies.

DSD Manager is both a web-based and client-server solution that serves to automate all aspects of beverage, dairy, ice cream and snack distribution operations by providing industry-specific features such as mobile invoicing and ordering, electronic data interchange and native scan-based-trading (SBT) support.

Anytime Collect is a cloud-based accounts receivable management system that extends basic A/R modules with tools and automation. Anytime Collect allows users to automatically send payment reminder emails, prioritise collection activities, archive customer email conversations, schedule follow up activities, manage disputes, forecast cash, centralise critical information, manage credit information, enable customers to pay invoices online via credit card or ACH.

With the direct integration of these systems, data will be synchronized between DSD Manager and the Anytime Collect databases. Accounts receivable data, such as customer accounts, contacts, invoices, payments, and payment applications, is moved into Anytime Collect. Subsequent synchronisations update the information or add new information from DSD Manager into Anytime Collect.