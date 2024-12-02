Duuo by Co-operators launches embedded insurance platform

Duuo Event Insurance will be the company’s first product launched in this new embedded format, providing event hosts with the option to book a venue and secure event coverage in one seamless experience. Powered by Co-operators, the launch of this platform leverages over 75 years of insurance expertise and innovative technology.











Company officials said this new journey they’re embarking on rapidly expands their ability to allow partners to grow and differentiate themselves in their own market, on their own terms. It also encourages Canadian businesses to think about how an embedded insurance solution can add value to their offerings.

Apart from the simplicity and ease with which platform partners can now offer their clients insurance, each policy, underwritten by Co-operators, is designed to provide quality coverage that clients can rely on. Following event insurance, Duuo by Co-operators will launch their tenant insurance API allowing platforms to seamlessly embed tenant insurance coverage into their existing user journeys.

Looking forward on adopting the product, officials from proptech platform SingleKey are eager about integrating the tenant insurance API into their platform. As innovators in the rental market, the ability to embed tenant insurance directly to their platform by leveraging a simple API makes their offering to landlords and tenants more thorough and compelling. The opportunity to offer this service provides them with a unique value-add while their clients enjoy an enhanced rental experience

Duuo by Co-operators is ready to partner with proptechs, fintechs, smart home platforms, event platforms, small business platforms, and more.





What does Duuo by Co-operators do?

Established in 2018, Duuo by Co-operators is an embedded insurance company with a focus on partnership distribution. Through APIs, partners can seamlessly embed the insurance experience directly into their app, platform, or website. Clients purchasing coverage through partnered platforms enjoy easy access to reliable coverage, all backed by over 75 years of proven insurance expertise and award-winning service.