Dubai government partners Emirates NBD to boost mobile banking

Dubai’s government has connected the mobile banking services to its Smart Dubai Happiness Meter. The Smart Dubai Happiness Meter is a scientific approach to measuring happiness. Emirates NBD customers will be given the choice to choose between three ratings: happy, unhappy and neutral depending on the quality of their experience with the bank’s mobile banking app creating a direct link for feedback between the bank and its customers.

Emirates NBD’s mobile banking app currently has a 25% penetration rate in the bank’s customer base. The application has been downloaded over 750,000 times across all App Stores.