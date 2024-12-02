DMI Finance to provide digital personal loans to Google Pay users

This product leverages the dual advantages of Google Pay’s customer experience and the digital loan disbursal process of DMI and will also help bring new-to-credit users into the ambit. Eligible users are pre-qualified using criteria set by DMI Finance and the product offer is made available to them via Google Pay. These users will have their application processed in near real-time with access to th​e money in their bank accounts.

This launch with Google Pay of an integrated, personal loan journey for its users continues DMI’s reported focus on building innovative digital financial products in partnership with leading players in the digital finance ecosystem.

The programme will disburse up to INR 1 Lakh per loan which would be repayable over a maximum of 36 months. This partnership is being launched over 15K+ pin codes.