Digitalization shuts down 19 Westpac branches across New Zealand

A bank spokeswoman said customers were rapidly changing the way they bank and expect 24/7 access to their banking. The closures would happen in Kamo, Raglan, Otorohanga, Putaruru, Te Aroha, Cherrywood, Whangamata, Broadway Ave, Wainuiomata, Waikanae, Carterton, Takaka, Stoke, Fendalton Mall, Bishopdale, Gardens, Fairlie, Ranfurly and Te Anau, in early November 2016.

Though, the bank had listened somewhat to locals fears and intends to put several measures in place to compensate for the loss of services. That included leaving the banks ATM in place, providing a cash deposit box so businesses can still bank cash, and providing a public computer in town so people could access internet banking.

The most affected by this measure are the staff and the elderly customers, who usually need an interface with real people.