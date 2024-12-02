Digital bank Zopa raises USD 27 mln





The new fundraise comes nine months after the launch of Zopa’s digital bank as well as the launch of savings products and its credit card. Zopa scored its full banking license, after delays, in June 2020 but says it is now on a clear path to profitability helped along by growth in its new savings and lending products.

To date, Zopa has lent out over USD 6 billion to low-risk UK customers via its unsecured loans, credit cards, and car finance products.