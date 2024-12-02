DigiDoe launches operations in Qatar





DigiDoe’s patented multi-factor biometric-based anti-money laundering (AML) and fraud prevention solution provides a secure, tailor-made, artificial intelligence-driven platform for financial institutions and Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC).

UK-based DigiDoe recently unveiled its Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) solution. The new BaaS service utilises DigiDoe’s patented technology and comes with embedded proprietary AML and fraud prevention systems. It offers onboarding of business and corporate clients, transaction monitoring, as well as domestic and cross-border payments in multiple currencies via a single API.

DigiDoe’s all-in-one solution offers fully integrated open APIs giving full flexibility for businesses to grow and scale their financial services. It also offers a new AML and fraud prevention solution for existing banks, challenger banks, and fintech companies.