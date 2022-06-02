DigiDoe launches new BaaS solution

The BaaS market is expected to top USD 3 billion in global sales in 2022 with growth up to USD 12.2 billion by 2031.
DigiDoe’s cloud-based API and white label service opens the door to even more flexible Open Banking for challenger companies wanting to join the sector.
Designed from scratch, DigiDoe’s payments system reduces fraud, cuts fees, and costs for merchants and enables low-cost payments.
The new BaaS service utilises DigiDoe’s patented technology and comes with embedded proprietary anti-money laundering (AML) and fraud prevention systems. It offers onboarding of business and corporate clients, GBP bank accounts, transaction monitoring, as well as domestic and cross-border payments in multiple currencies via a single API.
The startup is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority as an electronic money institution (EMI).
DigiDoe’s all-in-one solution offers fully integrated open APIs giving full flexibility for businesses to grow and scale their financial services. It also offers a new AML and fraud prevention solution for existing banks, challenger banks, and fintech companies.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions