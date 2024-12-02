Deutsche Bank rolls out paperless import payments in India

Deutsche Bank’s TradePay uses the Reserve Bank of India’s Import Data Processing and Monitoring System (IDPMS) to verify import payments by checking them against details made available by the client on the system, eliminating the need for clients to share any physical documentation. The data is then enriched by the client to meet regulatory requirements, validated by Deutsche Bank and converted into a payment-ready state.

Thereafter, clients can book FX contracts electronically through TradePay, thereby streamlining the payment process. The payment authorisation can be done directly on TradePay or via the importer’s ERP system. As a result, this digitised workflow solution can help to reduce complexities and delays in the supply chain, enhance controls and transparency of payments and increase speed of settlement, while meeting regulatory requirements.