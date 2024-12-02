Destream to launch bank card for streamers





Destream is a tipping platform to increase content creator revenue. It provides different tools to improve engagement with the audience and conversion from viewers to donators. The platform allows bloggers and streamers to receive donations for content generated on popular social media. Content creators can receive donations in any currency and through as many as possible payment methods with the widest geographical coverage. With the new debit card from destream bloggers don’t need to transfer donations to their bank accounts and pay extra fees.

The new service from destream is aimed to help users who face problems when withdrawing donations through banks. Content creators can receive donations made through different social media platforms on destream and manage the payment with the new debit card.

The new bank card for creators will be issued upon request. This service will be available to registered destream users approximately from the third quarter of 2022. The card can be pre-ordered on destreamcard.com, and for each friend they invite destream clients will receive a welcome bonus of EUR 5.