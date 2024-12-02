DBS rolls out online money transfer service for non-customers

The new service, called SmartSend, allows money transfers to Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, the UK, and the US. After they confirm the recipient details, customers complete their order via FAST transfer from their bank account. Once the transaction is completed, clients receive a SMS notification.

DBS noted that all transactions made via SmartSend are backed by DBS’ Online Money Safe Guarantee, which guarantees that a customer’s money is secured when they transact online with DBS.

DBS customers can continue to remit money online through DBS Remit, which DBS said, offers additional benefits such as preferential FX rates (for transactions of USD 50,000 or more) and auto FX transfers at their preferred rates. The bank is set to expand SmartSend to other regional markets by the end of 2018.