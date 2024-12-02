DBS Bank to collaborate with Coupa Software for business spend

The Coupa platform will replace DBS’s current procurement systems and will be rolled out globally to more than 22,000 employees in more than 280 branches across 18 markets. The implementation will be led by KPMG in Singapore and will initially be deployed to users across Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Indonesia, and India.

DBS aims to make banking easy for its customers and seeks to intermediate trade and investment flows between Asia’s three key axes of growth – Greater China, South Asia, and Southeast Asia – as well as participate in Asia’s growing affluence.