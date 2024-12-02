DBS Bank explores cloud technology via Amazon Web Services

The partnership enables DBS to create a hybrid cloud environment optimised for rapid changes of capacity and functionality, which is complementary to the bank’s traditional use of data centres. DBS’ agreement with AWS was signed after an extensive period of evaluation by DBS, as well as Proof of Concept experimentation, to explore how AWS can be leveraged to augment the bank’s existing data centres.

DBS has worked to ensure the implementation meets the requirements of the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s Technology Risk Management guidelines. More than that, DBS has established additional technology standards, internal approval toll gates, and data encryption standards specific to its adoption of cloud.

One of the first use cases for AWS is in DBS’ Treasury and Markets (T&M) business. The bank will leverage AWS for the purpose of pricing and valuing financial instruments for risk management as this requires extensive computing power.