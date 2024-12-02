DAPAT Vista (M), Bank Islam Malaysia, Bank Muamalat Malaysia launch digital bail payment solution

The solution, dubbed eJamin, will enable bailors make digital payments for the release of those in custody.

eJamin enables payments through mobile devices and desktops via FPX online banking. It eliminates the need for the bailor to travel between the court and the bank to open a surety account for making such payments.

Currently, eJamin is available in select courts. It is expected to be rolled out across all Malaysian courts by the end of 2020.



