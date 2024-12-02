Danske Bank rolls out beta open banking service

Danske Bank is interested to push on from its banking API, which is the result of its expertise in developing MobilePay, Sunday (a range of home purchase products) and June (a digital investment platform).

The bank has declared that in the future people will be able to use its banking APIs to build products and services throughout the Nordics, UK and Euro zone. Thus, it will provide a sandbox environment to test API integrations with the apps and community support. Currently, the bank’s hub community includes a network of over 2,000 Nordic start-ups and 200 investors and expert advisors.

Users can already sign up for early access through the bank’s website.