Danske Bank partners SunTec Business Solutions for SaaS solution

SunTec will deploy its cloud-agnostic solution, Xelerate, in a SaaS model to modernize the bank’s fee and billing management processes. SunTec Xelerate will help Danske Bank to access products and pricing via APIs, ensure faster time-to-market and provide flexible bundling options, as the press release says.

Representatives from Danske Ban affirmed that SunTec is providing a platform that supports thier product roadmap, and provides the flexible technology they need, helping to digitize their workflows.

SunTec provides hyper-personalized products, offers, pricing, loyalty programs, and billing for 400 million end-customers. SunTec products are based on the cloud-native and cloud-agnostic, API first, micro-services-based proprietary platform, Xelerate and are delivered on premise, on private cloud and as SaaS.