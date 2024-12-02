Curve raises almost GBP 10 mln in crowdfunding campaign





Curve’s latest campaign went live at 09.00 BST on 25th May and closed on 27th May. The campaign was designed to enable Curve customers and retail investors to follow in the footsteps of some of tech’s institutional investors.

More than 4,000 retail investors took part in the first 60 minutes of the crowdfund. Over GBP 3.1 million was raised within the first 30 minutes of the campaign, with GBP 4 million raised after just 56 minutes.

Curve will use the funds raised by crowdfunding and its recent Series C round to execute its growth strategy, focused on its international expansion and product innovation. This strategy includes the rollout of its Curve OS platform in the US, and the forthcoming launch of Curve Credit in the UK, and in Europe. To deliver this, Curve plans to add at least 200 employees to its workforce over the course of 2021.