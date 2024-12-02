CUBE to supply regtech services to Revolut

Revolut will have unrestricted access to CUBE’s regulatory intelligence platform, which reportedly monitors the entire regulatory landscape in real time. CUBE’s AI continuously monitors every issuing body automatically, ensuring close-to-real-time notifications of all regulatory announcements, enforcement actions, speeches, and other regulatory updates, states the official press release.

By leveraging AI to automate the management of regulatory change, CUBE can reportedly capture, analyse, and interpret high volumes of regulation, at scale, cost-effectively. This means that companies like Revolut can supposedly stay ahead of the curve by anticipating future regulatory trends and frameworks and, most importantly, achieve risk mitigation in their current and future operational jurisdictions, the official press release concludes.