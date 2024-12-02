Crowdz teams up with Western Union





Crowdz provides technology that enables small businesses to sell invoices to funders for financing. The company will now integrate its online auction place with Western Union Business Solutions WU Mass Payments and incoming APIs to help ensure both domestic and international payables and receivables are fast and cost efficient.

Partnering with Western Union Business Solutions means that funders can use Crowdz’s online platform to purchase an SMB’s invoice by paying directly into a holding balance. Funds are then forwarded to the SMB who sends the payment back to the funder via the incoming API once their customer has paid in full.