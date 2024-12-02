CrowdProperty lands GBP 300 mln investment

The investment, which was supplied by an unnamed firm, is part of a five-year agreement. It claims the agreement will help it continue its growth efforts. It claims to have hit a trio of lending records in May 2021, with it lending GBP 8.3 million, paid back GBP 7.5 million and received USD 285 million in funding applications from SME property professionals, says Fintech Global.

Launched in 2014, the UK-based company enables property professionals to access a range of loan options, with finance ranging from development through to refurbishment. Borrowers will have access to a property specialist to help them through the offer. In addition to borrowing, property professionals can invest into projects through the CrowdProperty platform.

The company claims to help funded the development of 1,500 homes, worth GBP 297 million.