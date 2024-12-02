creditshelf and FIBR Bank expand cooperation for SME loans 

The creditshelf platform is used to select suitable credit projects, analyse the creditworthiness of potential borrowers, and provide credit scoring as well as risk-adequate pricing. FIBR is a digital bank for entrepreneurs and offers business borrowing, such as business mortgages and credit facilities, with interest from 3% on amounts from EUR 250,000 to EUR 5,000,000.

FIBR Bank is doubling its investment volume for the granting of loans to small and medium-sized companies on creditshelf's platform from EUR 60 million to EUR 120 million. According to a FIBR Bank representative, by expanding their existing partnership with creditshelf, the company is strengthening its presence in Germany and addressing the need for borrowed capital in medium-sized companies.