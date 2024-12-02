



The platform aims to facilitate access to trade credit for African businesses and financial services, while also building relationships with global partners.











The BI Africa platform offers reports on over one million African companies, presented in an optimal and globally standardised format. Users can check key facts about potential partners or customers, from credit health to company history, making it easier to assess risk and build trust.

Moreover, as an added service, Kenyan businesses can access company reports on over 430 million international companies, allowing them to verify both new and existing clients through Creditinfo and its global partners' network.

The platform includes a Manual Investigation Service for those needing detailed insight. Users can request tailored research into specific companies, providing information that goes beyond the numbers, such as ownership structures, litigation history, or up-to-date financials. Additionally, the platform is designed to support both small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and individual entrepreneurs.

The platform is expected to be rolled out in Kenya in June 2025, with more markets to follow.

In 2024, Creditinfo partnered with Esgrid to launch the platform in the Baltic region, where its business information tools have assisted companies in navigating partnerships and managing risk for over a decade.





Kenya SMEs landscape in 2025

According to Mastercard's latest SME Confidence Index, 91% of SMEs in Kenya are adopting digital payment solutions, implementing optimal technology, and developing strategic partnerships to drive business growth and resilience, changing the overall digital experience. As many SMEs anticipate maintaining or increasing their revenue, challenges such as rising costs of goods and services and inflation persist. To navigate these challenges, over three-quarters of SMEs prioritise access to credit, with 40% seeking financing to expand their businesses and 21% aiming to maintain daily operations.





Recent updates from Creditinfo

In March 2025, Creditinfo announced the launch of its new global fraud and ID solution, aiming to support clients in mitigating financial crime. Following this announcement, Creditinfo’s service was developed to optimise the way clients and businesses mitigate the overall impact of fraud, as well as to support their organisational development and growth.